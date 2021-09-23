'Tiger King' season 2 coming to Netflix

The new installment of the series is part of Netflix's "true crime" lineup.

TAMPA, Fla. — Welcome back, cats and kittens! Another season of "Tiger King" is officially coming to Netflix.

"Tiger King 2" was announced Thursday as part of Netflix's "home of true crime" slate announcement, which showcased a slew of new docuseries.

"Tiger King" captivated the world during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new season promises "more madness and mayhem," Variety said citing a release. Variety says directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are coming back, as well as executive producers Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens.

Exactly what the new series will entail hasn't been released just yet.

The first season followed former zookeeper Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for hiring a hitman to kill Carole Baskin. Baskin owns Big Cat Rescue here in Tampa.