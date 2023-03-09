Tom Jackson, "Queer Eye" fan favorite, dies at 63

Jackson was on the first episode of the rebooted makeover show, which premiered on the streaming platform with an all-new cast in 2018.

NEW YORK — Tom Jackson, who became a fan favorite on Netflix's "Queer Eye," has died at age 63. Jackson was on the first episode of the rebooted makeover show, which premiered on the streaming platform with an all-new cast in 2018.

The show's official Instagram posted about Jackson's passing. "It's with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson," reads the caption of the post, which includes photos of Jackson with cast members Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown.

According to an online obituary, Jackson died on March 3 after a battle with metastatic adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer that is found in the lymph nodes and can spread to other areas.

He lived in Kennesaw, Georgia, near Atlanta, where the first season of the Netflix show was filmed.

He was a retired FedEx worker with one daughter and two grandsons. "A highlight of Tom's life was being cast on the Netflix show, 'Queer Eye,'" the obituary reads. "He enjoyed the notoriety and shared his experience with whoever would listen."

"In lieu of flowers, please watch season 1, episode 1 of Queer Eye on Netflix and tell others about it in honor of Tom," the obituary reads.

Jackson captured hearts on the show, where the five queer cast members give total makeovers to people who are nominated by their families – changing their wardrobes, living spaces and even their outlook on life.

Jackson was known for his humble opinion of himself, saying "you can't fix ugly." The cast members helped Jackson gain confidence and reconcile with his ex-wife, Abby.

He and Abby ended up getting re-married, but divorced for a second time in 2019, Jackson wrote on Twitter.

The Instagram post announcing Jackson's death was flooded with condolences from fans. "RIP Tom. 😢 Having a Redneck Margarita in your honor," wrote Berk, referencing Jackson's drink of choice on the show.