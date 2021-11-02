NEWNAN, Ga. — Fans of the hit 1980s coming of age thriller with a twist “The Goonies” have a new reason to smile. The title is now being revamped as a television series, according to Variety.
“Instead of a sequel, remake, or reboot, however, the plot involves a substitute teacher named Stella Cooper mentoring three students who are embarking on creating a shot-for-shot remake of one student’s favorite film—The Goonies,” Mental Floss, another source reported.
The behind-the-scenes action is all going down in Atlanta.
Several users in 11Alive’s The A-Scene Facebook group posted about production in their neighborhood. Residents in the Newnan High School area shared photos of some props being taken to set, including a pirate ship.
Behind the scenes | Revamp of 'The Goonies' films at Newnan High School
Check out a full list of productions filming in Georgia right now in Atlanta here.
Our Insiders are the MVP's of the A-Scene when it comes to signs and intel on the streets. Just remember, follow all traffic laws, and don't trespass on any base camps or lots along the way.
Carry on the discussion and get new developments by joining our "the A-Scene" Facebook group. You can also follow the A-Scene on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter! And share any cool photos at theascene@11alive.com.