NEWNAN, Ga. — Fans of the hit 1980s coming of age thriller with a twist “The Goonies” have a new reason to smile. The title is now being revamped as a television series, according to Variety.

“Instead of a sequel, remake, or reboot, however, the plot involves a substitute teacher named Stella Cooper mentoring three students who are embarking on creating a shot-for-shot remake of one student’s favorite film—The Goonies,” Mental Floss, another source reported.

The behind-the-scenes action is all going down in Atlanta.

Several users in 11Alive’s The A-Scene Facebook group posted about production in their neighborhood. Residents in the Newnan High School area shared photos of some props being taken to set, including a pirate ship.

