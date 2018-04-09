Columbia, SC (WLTX) - You now have the chance to win free tickets to the United Music Fest that's taking place this Friday as part of sweepstakes on News19!

The concert features hip-hop stars Nelly, Ludacris, Flo Rida, and the Ying Yang Twins, the first ever musical event in Columbia's Spirit Communication Park.

Related Coverage: United Music Fest is This Friday

All you have to do to be part of the sweepstakes is head to our Facebook page and click the sweepstakes tab. (If that doesn't work, you can just CLICK HERE) Wnners will be picked on News19 This Morning after 6am Wednesday through Friday morning. Each winner will get 4 general admission tickets.

The concert is at 7 p.m.

Here is the direct link that we should always use when promoting on social - http://ul.ink/EM9E

© 2018 WLTX