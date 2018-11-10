Two of America's beloved alt-rock bands -- Weezer and the Pixies -- are touring together and have announced a stop at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena in early 2019.

Weezer just released their first single and video, "Can't Knock the Hustle" starring Rivers Wentz, from The Black Album that will be out in 2019.

The group recently covered Toto's "Africa" and "Rosanna," songs that were last on the Billboard Charts in 1982. Weezer's rendition of "Africa" reached the Number One spot on Billboard's Alternative Songs chart in August 2018, making it Weezer's first number one single since "Pork and Beans" in 2008. (Toto released a version of Weezer's "Hash Pipe" in mock retaliation.)

The Pixies rose to fame in the late 1980s-early 1990s and their music has been described as "an unorthodox marriage of surf music and punk rock" by music critics. The Pixies took a break from 1993 and reformed in 2004. Their latest album "Head Carrier" was released in September 2016.

Tickets for the March 10 show will go on sale to the general public beginning 10 a.m. Oct. 19 through LiveNation.com, TicketMaster.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

© 2018 WLTX