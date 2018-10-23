CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Married At First Sight, a show on Lifetime, is holding casting calls for eligible bachelors and bachelorettes in Charlotte.

Basically, the premise of the show is six strangers agree to get married -- on national television. This is Lifetime's synopsis of their show:

"The show features six people who agree to participate in an extreme experiment: Each covenants legal marriage with a complete stranger. Specialists -- including a spiritualist, a relationship coach and a sociologist -- use scientific matchmaking methods to determine each couple, who will not have met or had contact with each other until the wedding day. The series then documents the relationships, including honeymoons and other relatable events of married life. After several weeks, each couple must decide whether to remain together or go their individual ways."

Will it be love at first sight when this family meets their brand new home? Find out TONIGHT, 7.30pm when @BuyingBlind continues! #BuyingBlind pic.twitter.com/8njCf5giu3 — Married At First Sight (@MarriedAU) June 12, 2018

Thosewhoarebraveenoughtoauditionfortheshow candosoatthislink.

Some of the questions during the written interview are pretty personal -- here are just some of the questions they'll ask you:

How important is it for you to be matched with someone from the same race or ethnicity as you? *

When was your last relationship? How long did that relationship last? *

What was your childhood like? Are your parents still together? How has that impacted the way you view love? *

Married At First Sight is in its 8th season with a couple of spinoff shows.

© 2018 WCNC