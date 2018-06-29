Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- A staple of the cast the No. 1 hit soap opera, "The Young and The Restless," is calling it a wrap.

Eileen Davidson, who plays Ashley Abbott, says she is leaving Genoa City for good in September.

She joined the soap in 1982 and originated the role of Ashley Abbott. She first left the role in 1988, then returned to the show in 1999 and has continued the role ever since.

“Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September,” the actress, tweeted on Wednesday, June 27. “I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!!”

She added that she made the decision so she can have “a little more control” over her day-to-day life.

Davidson has been nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards throughout her career. She won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice: first in 2014 for "Days of Our Lives," on which she played Kristen DiMera, and again in 2018 for "The Young and the Restless."

