Demolition begins at Jeffrey Epstein's former Florida mansion

Demolition of the six-bedroom home was approved in December.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Demolition has begun on a South Florida mansion that once belonged to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Palm Beach Post reports that developer Todd Michael Glaser oversaw the crews that began tearing down the infamous Palm Beach mansion on Monday.

He previously said it would be personally satisfying to knock down and build a new one.

Palm Beach CBS affiliate, WPEC reports the demolition of the six-bedroom home was approved in December by the Palm Beach Architectural Commission.

Glaser bought the waterfront home last month for $18.5 million.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. He was accused of abusing women and girls under the age of 18 at his Florida estate and his Manhattan mansion in the early 2000s.

