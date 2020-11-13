Both New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz are asking residents to be smart this holiday season and limit social gatherings.

Governor Cuomo earlier this week put a restriction on how many guests you are allowed to have in your own home and limits the number to 10 or fewer.

County Executive Poloncarz also spoke this week asking that for the holiday, people limit gatherings to only those in your household.

But on limiting Thanksgiving dinner, Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard says he doesn't plan to use his Deputies to break up Thanksgiving dinner.

“I have no plans to utilize my office’s resources or Deputies to break up the great tradition of Thanksgiving dinner. This national holiday has created longstanding family traditions that are at the heart of America, and these traditions should not be stopped or interrupted by Governor Cuomo’s mandates. My office will respect the sanctity of your home and traditions, and I encourage you to follow your heart and act responsibly, as well as do what best for your family. On behalf of everyone at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, I want to wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving," Sheriff Howard said in a statement.

The county executive also asked people to, "Limit your gatherings for Thanksgiving to your immediate family. Do not travel. Don't invite visitors from outside the area for that matter, truthfully, outside your home here. You put them at risk. They put you at risk."

Poloncarz also added on Twitter that no one is trying to cancel Thanksgiving.