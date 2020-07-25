'4 weeks': During stop in Louisville, leader of NFAC militia tells Attorney General to get a decision in the Breonna Taylor case

The militia marched from Baxter Park to Metro Hall where Grandmaster Jay gave speech demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Georgia-based Black militia NFAC, which stands for "Not F**king Around Coalition” came to demand justice for Breonna Taylor who was shot and killed on March 13.

Dressed in all black and carrying assault rifles, the NFAC started at Baxter Square, made their way to Jefferson Square Park, and then to the front of Metro Hall where leader Grandmaster Jay gave his speech and demands.

Grandmaster Jay responded to counterprotesters also showing up, specifically the militia group the Three Percenters.

"We don't respond to threats, we didn't come here to fight anybody," NFAC leader Grandmaster Jay says.

Prior to the march three members of the group was injured at the park when a gun accidentally fired. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) confirmed the shooting as accidental but also warned that it could have been worse.

Grandmaster Jay tells us this march was part two of their process. Part one was a conversation with Attorney General Daniel Cameron about justice for Breonna Taylor.

During his speech in front of Metro Hall, he warned the Louisville leaders to get to a decision in Taylor's death.

"If you tell me something that's not going to satisfy what these people want, I'm going to bring my people in just to emphasize that we really want the truth and that's what today was. It's not just the people of Louisville you owe an explanation to, you owe an explanation to Black people period," Grandmaster Jay says.

He says he gave the Attorney General four weeks to get to a decision or the NFAC may come back to Louisville.

"Do I believe they can do it in four weeks, when it normally takes eight weeks, well lets just say I wouldn't want to be in their shoes if I did."

"The NFAC is not going anywhere, it's going to get bigger," Grandmaster Jay says.

The Attorney General's Office released this statement Saturday:

"As was confirmed earlier this week, the conversation between Grand Master Jay, Metro Council President David James, and the Attorney General was productive. The Attorney General reiterated his commitment to a thorough and independent investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor, but he did not comment on any specifics related to the timeline of the investigation."

In preparation for the militia groups LMPD blocked streets and put up barricades to keep them apart.

Other than the accidental shooting, the demonstrations and crowds remained peaceful. Counterprotesters, the Three Percenters were also in Louisville to support both sides they said.

"We're here just to make sure that everybody remains calm, let the protesters do what they want, keep everybody safe," a Three Percenters member says.

BLOG Timeline of Events

6:30 p.m. - Metro Police said they have not made any arrests in connection with the accidental shooting at Baxter Park, leaving three people injured Saturday.

The incident happened at the NFAC staging area where investigators said the individual was a participant in the march.

Police are saying they made five arrests during demonstrations but did not receive any reports of violence or damage and said the event remained largely peaceful.

“It has been a tension-filled day for all of us. For the most part, we’ve seen peaceful protests. However, we experienced a lot of violence and chaos from those hiding behind the right to peacefully assemble and using it as a platform to tear up and destroy our city,” Deputy Chief LaVita Chavous said.

Police said they support people’s right to protest and that they were there to protect people on both sides but ask that demonstrators respect the legal process.

5:25 p.m. Kentucky Attorney General Office releases statement.

"As was confirmed earlier this week, the conversation between Grand Master Jay, Metro Council President David James, and the Attorney General was productive. The Attorney General reiterated his commitment to a thorough and independent investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor, but he did not comment on any specifics related to the timeline of the investigation."

5:00 p.m. - Louisville fire announce update coming at 5:15 p.m. involving events from the day so far.

4:45 p.m. - The NFAC leaves, march back to Baxter Park in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

2:00 p.m. - Protesters march and chants Breonna Taylor, justice for Breonna.

1:30 p.m. - NFAC prepares to move into downtown Louisville to join protesters at Jefferson Square Park.

1:00 p.m. - Gunshots reported in NFAC staging area. WHAS11 confirms 3 injured.

Noon - Black militia group (NFAC) assembles in Baxter Park

11:00 a.m.- LMPD put up barricades, block streets

10:30 a.m. - Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers try to get counterprotesters to move to areas so they can block streets.

10:00 a.m. - III% militia group, counterprotesters live on social media from downtown Louisville.

9 a.m. - Police start blocking off streets in downtown Louisville in preparation for protests, counter-protests.

PHOTOS | NFAC militia group joins justice for Breonna Taylor protesters in downtown Louisville 1/48

2/48

3/48

4/48

5/48

6/48

7/48

8/48

9/48

10/48

11/48

12/48

13/48

14/48

15/48

16/48

17/48

18/48

19/48

20/48

21/48

22/48

23/48

24/48

25/48

26/48

27/48

28/48

29/48

30/48

31/48

32/48

33/48

34/48

35/48

36/48

37/48

38/48

39/48

40/48

41/48

42/48

43/48

44/48

45/48

46/48

47/48

48/48 1 / 48

Glossary

Black militia group NFAC stands for: Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC)

III% is Three percenters, a far-right militia group

LMPD - Louisville Metro Police Department

The Louisville Metro Police Department has closed multiple roads around Jefferson Square Park:

Jefferson Street between 4th and 7th streets

Liberty Street between 5th and 7th streets

5th Street between Market Street and Muhammad Ali

6th Street between Market and Liberty streets.

Parking is prohibited on streets surrounding Jefferson Square Park.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.