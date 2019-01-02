ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina pastor who launched one of the biggest churches in the country in the past 20 years is preaching again.

Perry Noble gave his first sermon last Sunday at his new Second Chance Church in Anderson.

The Anderson Independent Mail reports Noble opened his sermon with an apology because he had to turn away people because more than 700 people came to the two services at the church in a strip mall, filling it beyond capacity.

Noble's sermon was about how Jesus considered the disciples his friends even after they disappointed him during and after his crucifixion.

Noble founded NewSpring Church but was ousted from its leadership in 2016. Church leaders cited his alcohol use.