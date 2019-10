COLUMBIA, S.C. — A rumor of a threat made weeks ago will have extra deputies at a local high school.

Richland County Sheriff Depuites said they were made aware of a threat at Spring Hill High School to take place on Halloween a few weeks ago and have been investigating since then but have found nothing to be credible including no proof that a threat was ever made.

In an abundance of caution Richland county will have extra deputies at the school.