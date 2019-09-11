COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police remembered fallen officers during a Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Friday night.

During 2018, five officers lost their life in the line of duty:

- Detective Mike Doty,York County Sheriff's Office

- Corporal Dale Shannon Hallman, Saluda County Sheriff's Office

- Deputy James Lester Kirk, Jr., Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

- Investigator Farrah Turner, Florence County Sheriff's Office

- Sergeant Terrence Carraway, Florence Police Department

Sgt. Carraway's son remembered speaking to his father the morning of October 3, 2018. Then hearing later that day that he had died after a gunman opened fire on officers in Florence.

"His sacrifice wasn't in vain," says Terrence R. Carraway. "The things he did for 32 years in the city of Florence, it's amazing. Just to see his name engraved in South Carolina and in Washington DC, it's a legacy that will never die off."

Kassy Alia Ray was the keynote speaker of the memorial service. Her late husband, Greg Alia, served with the Forest Acres Police Department and was killed in the line of duty on September 30, 2015.

She started the group Serve and Connect to help bridge the gap between police and the community.

"Part of that is showing police that we care about them, that we see them, that we see them and that we understand that they are willing to put their lives on the line every single day," says Ray. "Spaces like this are important for families like us to remember that our community acknowledges and celebrates the service of my husband and so many other brave men and women and also a space for the broader community to engage in this discussion."

During 2018 more than 166 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty around the nation.

In Columbia the names of nearly 400 South Carolina officers are engraved at the Law Enforcement Memorial on the State House grounds.