Forget falling iguanas, Kentucky has falling buzzards

Officials with Lexington-Fayette Animal Control said they received several reports of buzzards falling out of trees during the winter storm.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — During the winter, Florida has been known to report instances of falling iguanas. Kentucky apparently has its own version - falling buzzards.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control shared a post on Facebook Friday about how the recent winter weather was affecting the area's buzzard population.

Unlike Elsa, the cold bothers them - a lot.

The organization said it received several reports of buzzards falling out of trees as a winter storm moved through the state Thursday and Friday. The post said the ice caused the birds' wings to freeze, preventing them from flying. A few of the buzzards were even found stuck in the ice.

A total of 35 birds were rescued from their frozen state by Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control.

In Florida they have falling lizard alerts when it gets cold, but here in KENTUCKY we have a… Falling BUZZARD... Posted by Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control on Friday, February 4, 2022

Thankfully, none of the birds were seriously injured by their peculiar predicament. Once they had some time to defrost at the rescue organization's facility, they were released back into the wild.

"Buzzards are so important to the environment and we're happy to do our part to protect them," the organization said.

The story of the frozen buzzards led to hundreds of shares on Facebook.

