CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Public Safety Department has suspended the business license of the Knights Inn Hotel off of Airport Blvd.

While the hotel's license is suspended they aren't allowed to conduct business on the property. However, occupants were originally told that they could stay.

Now, some families are being told they have several hours to leave the property, leaving them with no place to stay.

RELATED: Cayce suspends license for Knights Inn Hotel

"I have four children," says one single mother who wanted to remain anonymous. "How can you say we have a couple hours to leave? What is that?"

According to the notice on the hotel lobby door, the hotel's business license was immediately suspended by the City of Cayce. The document stated that "the activities taking place at the business are detrimental to the security, welfare, health or peace of the city and its citizens."

People who spoke to WLTX say they aren't the problem.

"Yes it's criminal activity, yes it's bad things going on, but we also have families out here," says one mother of five. "We shouldn't have to suffer and it's sad an it's heartbreaking. We're all out here in shambles, don't know what we're going to do or where we're going to go."

Other hotels in the area are also turning them away.

"I have contacted several hotels and they blatantly said, 'if you're coming from the Knights Inn, we don't want you.'"

Some of the families say they have been living at the hotel for months, trying to get back on their feet.

As for the owner of the hotel, they could not be reached for comment. However, they can appear at a hearing on October 24th in Cayce City Council chambers to discuss the suspension.

In the mean time occupants are left to find another place to stay.

"Nobody cares, they just want our money, but they aren't making us suffer. We have little ones. Our little ones are suffering."