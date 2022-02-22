Family of man who died at Richland County jail wants answers, accountability

27-year-old Lason Butler was found deceased in his cell by jail staff on February 12.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a man who died while being detained at the Richland County jail on February 12 spoke out Tuesday, calling for accountability and justice.

The family of 27-year-old Lason Butler spoke about the emotional toll his death had had on the family and demanded answers.

"I loved my son. I had a good son, and he was violated," said Butler's mother Lakesha Butler. "I did everything as a mother I should be doing. I was there the first day trying to find out information, and I did what I had to do as a mother."

"I just pray to god this doesn't happen to nobody else's kid because that was my heart," said Butler's father, John Matthews, who was teary-eyed as spoke.

Butler was found deceased in his cell by jail staff on February 12, according to officials, who also said there did not appear to be signs of trauma. So far, the county coroner has not released an official cause of death for him.

The family says Butler didn't get the care he needed while in the jail's custody.

Meanwhile, concerns are being raised about conditions at the jail, also known as the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

News 19 reached out to Richland County to ask about concerns raised and accusations made by the family's attorney on Tuesday. Both county administrator Leonardo Brown and council member Allison Terracio, who serves on the committee that oversees the jail, declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Butler's aunt, Danitra Butler thanked the community for the cards and letters but said what the family really needs is prayer. "I ask everyone who knows the word of prayer to please put out strength in the Lord."