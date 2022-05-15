23-year-old Caroline Beasley's family remembers her legacy of love after she died of blood clot

A family from Davidson County is mourning the loss of their daughter. The late 23-year-old's father said support from the community has helped see them through.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County family is mourning the loss of their daughter a week after her passing.

23-year-old Caroline Beasley suffered from a headache which turned into a stroke and a blood clot in her brain.

Surgery was performed to remove the clot but damage from the stroke was too severe.

Caroline was pregnant at the time and died last Sunday on her wedding day which was also Mother's Day and the two-year anniversary of her first date with her fiancé. Her baby girl would have been born in the fall.

Family members tell WFMY News 2's Amber Lake about the impact and legacy Caroline left behind.

Caroline's dad Robbie Beasley talked about the person Caroline was and the strong connection the daddy-daughter duo had. He said she was his best friend.

“You know, she'd always sit down and talk with her daddy. Because I was - her favorite daddy, she called me,” Robbie said.

Caroline was described as being a bright light to every person she met.

"In her life, the way she lived it, she loved so much," he said.

Robbie said she impacted so many and touched so many people during her short time on earth.

His favorite memory of her was during her senior year at West Davidson High School.

Robbie said he had just retired from the military and it was homecoming season.

"She was on homecoming court and I put on my dress uniform. I stood out there with her and walked her out,” he said. “One of the proudest moments I could do and do for my daughter and be for my daughter. Just like I've always been, I've always stood by her, I've always been there when she needed me. And that right there was the most special moment that I can remember."

Now, as the family tries to cope, Robbie said they remember the time they had with Caroline and how she loved them.

He said she made people smile and laugh.

“I just you know, I love my daughter with all my heart. I miss her greatly. But I just you know, I know her and her baby are in heaven because she was saved and you know she wasn't perfect. But she was my perfect daughter. And I was her favorite daddy," Robbie said.

He said the family couldn't have gotten through the last week without all of the comments on social media and support from the community.