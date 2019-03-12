A lawsuit against Disney Parks and Resorts claims a family found dozens of live bugs in their food while dining at one of the resort hotels.

Brittany Figueroa and her family from Broward County say they were eating food from the Oasis Bar & Grill in December 2018 at the Polynesian Village Resort. In the lawsuit, Figueroa said after she ate multiple lettuce wraps, she “felt something crawling inside of her mouth.” She claims she removed “a small green object that had legs and was moving”

Figueroa said she and three other members of her family ate food from the build-your-own lettuce wraps station at the “Club Level Lounge,” which included a spread of lettuce, chicken, vegetables and sauces.

The family is suing for negligence and damages of $15,000, claiming they were served contaminated food and suffered illnesses because of eating it.

On Nov. 26, a judge in Orange County ordered Disney to provide several yearly and daily restaurant inspection reports for the Oasis Bar & Grill.

10News obtained restaurant inspection reports dating back to March 2017. An inspection from April 2019 found unwashed produce stored near ready-to-eat food and “unwashed lettuce and tomatoes” stored near cleaned broccoli and potatoes. The report said the violations were corrected on-site.

At a recent hearing, WESH-TV reports a judge granted a Disney motion to dismiss the case and gave the family 20 days to amend the wording of their complaint if they want the case to move forward.

10News reached out to Disney for comment on this story. We will update this article if we hear back.

