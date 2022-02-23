Where is Lejourney? She left Greensboro for a beauty pageant, now no one can find her

Lejourney Farrow has been missing since February 10, last seen in Greensboro. She left for a beauty pageant in Las Vegas, and no one has been able to contact her.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lot of questions are being asked about a 21-year-old woman who went missing.

Lejourney Farrow was last seen in Greensboro on February 10, according to police.

Lejourney's brother, Randy Farrow, said his sister was headed to a beauty pageant in Las Vegas, but now almost two weeks later, he said none of his family has heard from her.

Greensboro Crime Stoppers posted a missing person flyer with information about Lejourney's disappearance Monday.

Police said Lejourney's home address is in Washington, North Carolina. She’s 5’6’’ and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has an infinity tattoo on her wrist.

Randy said Lejourney tried being the light in everyone's life and never met a stranger.

“She is very outgoing and she loved kids. One of the things was that she always wanted to be a role model, especially for the little girls in the community,” Randy said.

He said his sister loves to travel and always had a dream of writing a book someday.

He said he and his family have been very stressed about this entire situation and he just wants his sister to come home.

“Journey, we all love you and we just want you to come home, and we are praying that you're OK, and we are going to find you,” he said.

Greensboro police said they will continue to investigate. A missing person report was made on Feb. 19 to the Greensboro Police Department, and Lejourney was then entered into a national database as a missing person.