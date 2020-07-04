FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Fairfield County.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 11:50 a.m. on Sease Road, about six miles outside the town of Ridgeway.

A 2010 Honda motorcycle was traveling north on Sease Road when it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a helmet and was killed.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.