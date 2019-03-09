WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who was struck and killed early Saturday morning on Platt Springs Road has been identified.

Robbie Lee Grimsley, 60, of West Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries.

Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher said the accident happened early Saturday morning.

According to reports, Grimsley was walking across the 1900 block of Platt Springs Road in West Columbia, when he was struck and killed.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, stopped to render aid.

The West Columbia Police Department is investigating.