STOCKTON, Calif. — Four days after her tragic death, the father of 7-year-old Billie Williams made a remote court appearance in San Joaquin County Superior Court in Downtown Stockton.

The 30-year-old Billy Williams was arraigned on one count of felony torture and six felony counts of child abuse or endangerment. The complaint filed against Williams in part alleges quote "unjustifiable physical pain and mental suffering."

"Just a tragedy. Something that shouldn't have had to happen," said Danielle Bailey, the little girl's cousin.

It was early this past Saturday when little Billie was found dead by police officers inside the garage of her North Stockton home on Candlewood Way near Davis Road.

The call came in as a welfare check. At the time, five other kids and a step mother were at the home. No one else was arrested

Outside the courthouse, about a dozen family members were protesting the father's arrest, saying they believed the step mother should be behind bars.

"The family had not seen or had any contact with the children in months," Bailey said. "Some family members hadn't seen the family in years... because the step mom didn't allow the father's side of the family to be — have a relationship with Billie."

Regarding the stepmother, the San Joaquin County District's Attorney's Office said they can't comment on the matter because of the investigation.

For now, the older Williams remains behind bars on a $2.2 million bail. He did not enter a plea, and his arraignment was continued to next month.

