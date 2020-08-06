COLUMBIA, S.C. — As protests continue across the country following the death of George Floyd, an investigation into what law enforcement agencies are calling “suspicious looking water bottles” is moving forward in the capital city.

Investigators say they tested the chemicals in the bottles and found a trace of a substance that can burn the skin.

Now, the FBI is investigating after at least three Columbia officers reported burns, blisters, irritation and redness on their hands and arms during protests on May 30th.

"That was not an act of peaceful protest. People came with those bottles already made. It wasn't like they were mixing them on the spot to cause harm, they came with the intent to cause harm to somebody,” Maria Yturria, a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, said.

Richland County deputies have been assisting the FBI and Columbia Police to find answers about what may be inside the bottles and say local law enforcement is now reviewing cameras to find out who may have left them behind.

Protest organizer Lawrence Nathaniel says the day, which began with peaceful protesting around the State House, did not end how he had hoped.

“The intent was for everything to go peaceful, is for everything to go calm,” Nathaniel said, “but it sucks because then you had outside people that came from outside of Columbia and outside of the state of South Carolina who came in for that purpose.”

Nathaniel says some protesters bring a baking soda solution to protect themselves from the affects of tear gas law enforcement may use.

"Baking soda to get the tear gas out of people’s eyes. To help calm down the sting and the burning sensation,” he said. “It’s used at every protest around the entire country.”

However, law enforcement said the substance they found was something more harmful.

"The bottles that we had is not that. The bottles that we have…the initial field test did show traces of a substance that can be caustic which means it does have some form of chemical in it that irritates or burns the skin,” Yturria said.

As the investigation continues, Nathaniel says they’re working to weed out agitators to keep the protests peaceful.

“We’ve been removing as many agitators,” he said. “That’s not our intent to cause another clash between protesters and police and then get hurt.”

Another statehouse rally for racial equality is scheduled for June 8 around 5:00 p.m.