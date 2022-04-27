FBI joins search for Felicia Johnson, woman who disappeared after applying for job at Houston nightclub

There will be a rally in front of Houston's City Hall Thursday to bring awareness to Felicia's disappearance.

HOUSTON — The FBI is now assisting Houston police in the search for Felicia Johnson, the 24-year-old who disappeared after applying for a job at a northwest Houston nightclub.

Felicia, who also uses the name Felivia Marie, has been missing for 12 days. According to her family, she was in Houston to celebrate her 24th birthday and to make some extra money when she disappeared without a trace.

Kevin Johnson said his daughter came to Houston on April 13. Two days later, she went to apply for a job at Cover Girls gentlemen's club off West Little York.

Community activist Quanell X, who is assisting Felicia's family in the search, said once she didn't get the job, she got in the car with an unknown man because her Uber was running late. That's the last time she was seen.

Her bloody phone was later found on Eldridge Parkway near Bear Creek Park by private investigators.

Last week, Texas EquuSearch spent three days searching the area where Felicia's phone was found but didn't find any more signs of the missing woman. They're waiting for direction from HPD to continue their search efforts.

The attorney for Cover Girls said the club is cooperating with police and turning over any pertinent surveillance video.

Crime Stoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to the whereabouts of Felicia.