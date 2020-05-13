LUFKIN, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released never-before-seen evidence in hopes of identifying victims of a serial killer who was arrested in East Texas nearly a decade ago.

On Saturday's episode of CBS' 48 Hours, FBI agents revealed pictures of skulls made by Israel Keyes that had been drawn in his own blood.

The FBI unveiled those drawings and other evidence to 48 Hours, including examples of Keyes' "kill caches" – kits containing guns, zip ties and other items he would bury across the country years in advance, in anticipation of committing a crime. The FBI believes that several more caches are buried and may contain evidence in other unsolved murders.

FBI Special Agent Katherine Nelson told 48 Hours correspondent Peter Van Sant she is optimistic they can find answers to the other cases, and they are asking for the public's help.

"It won't be easy by any means," Nelson said. "And it may take a long time. But I'll never give up trying."

In August 2013, the FBI released multiple videos of interviews with Keyes in hopes of locating and identifying victims.

KEYES ARRESTED IN LUFKIN

Keyes was taken into custody on March 13, 2012, in Lufkin for access device fraud related to using an ATM card of Anchorage murder victim Samantha Koenig. At the time of his arrest, Keyes had three telephone numbers in his possession. Investigators determined the numbers were of prostitutes—all from the Houston area.

According to the FBI, Keyes is believed to have committed at least 11 kidnappings and murders across the country between 2001 and March 2012. Keyes committed suicide on December 2, 2012, while in custody in Anchorage, Alaska, after confessing to being a serial killer.

"He wanted the death penalty and he wanted it fast," FBI Special Agent Jolene Goeden said. "Speaking generally, that was what he wanted. There were little things along the way that he wanted; he wanted evidence to return to family members and things like that, but for the big picture what he wanted was to avoid trials, wanted to avoid publicity and media, and avoid being taken from jurisdiction to jurisdiction and tried in multiple places. Ultimately he wanted the death penalty and he wanted it quickly; he didn’t want to sit in jail for a long period of time."

Goeden, along with other FBI agents, Anchorage police detectives, federal prosecutors and law enforcement partners conducted more than 40 hours of interviews with Keyes.

TREKKING ACROSS TEXAS

Houston

On February 12, 2012, Keyes rented a blue 2011 Kia Soul from a Houston car rental agency and had the vehicle until February 18, 2012. Rental records show 2,847 miles were logged in that time period. In addition to Keyes’ time in Houston, investigators suspect he spent a large part of his time in the Dallas area, where his family lived.

Dallas-Fort Worth

During February 2012, Keyes admitted traveling through the cities of Azle, Aledo and Cleburne. Investigators suspect Keyes’ rental vehicle became stuck in a muddy, rural area, possibly near Cleburne, between February 12 and 16, 2012.

Glen Rose

Keyes is also suspected of visiting the Post Oak Cemetery in the Glen Rose area between February 12 and 16, 2012.

Shepherd

On March 8, 2012, Keyes withdrew cash from an ATM at the Peoples State Bank in Shepherd.

Humble

On March 10, 2012, Keyes withdrew cash from an ATM at the Humble Community Bank in Humble.

If you have any information on the Keyes case, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit them online at https://www.fbi.gov/tips.