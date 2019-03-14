ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Women who own their own business gathered at SC State University Wednesday to learn new ways to grow their organizations, as well as find other avenues for state and federal support.

Hosted by the Orangeburg area SC Small Business Development Center, women of all ages and backgrounds attended the class to learn more about governmental certification programs.

The seminar focused on two specific government certifications: women in small business and minority business enterprise.

Funding can go toward companies ran by 51 percent or more women.

The class not only focused on raising awareness of the certifications, but also on finding ways to utilize those certifications to increase federal and state contracting opportunities.

Pamela Free, area manger of the Orangeburg Division of the Small Business Development Center says, "Each year the state and federal government sends money back so the object is not to be able to send those set asides back it's for people to take advantage of it."

If you would like to learn, click here.