PORTLAND, Ore. -- Federal officers in riot gear moved into the protest siege of ICE headquarters in Southwest Portland at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

"At approximately 5:30 a.m. today, federal law enforcement officers initiated a law enforcement action to reopen the federal facility at 4310 SW Macadam Avenue in Portland," Federal Protective Service spokesman Robert Sperling said in a prepared statement.

Officers were clearing the entrance to the building but taking no action against a large number of protesters who have set up a camp along the building.

The Occupy ICE PDX protest is in its second week. Thursday is the ninth day the Portland ICE office has been closed because of the protests.

TriMet announced that there will be no service at stops on Southwest Moody, River Parkway, Macadam and Boundary during this incident.

