Federal prosecutors say they need more time to analyze new evidence in the Dan Johnson federal fraud trial.

Johnson, former 5th Circuit Solicitor, is facing several federal charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy and theft of federal funds.

In a pretrial conference hearing on Tuesday afternoon, federal prosecutors explained that a computer belonging to Nicole Holland, the former communications director for Johnson's office, needed to be analyzed by the FBI in Quantico, VA.

Holland pleaded guilty to two counts of mail and wire fraud last year and in is expected to testify against Johnson.

A laptop computer belonging to Johnson was also discovered.

Originally, the trial was supposed to start at the end of the month. Now, it is set to begin on March 21st, but Johnson's defense attorney says that still might not be enough time.

John Rakowsky, Johnson's attorney, explained in court that it has been difficult to go over the evidence that the federal government has against him.

Rakowsky explained that they have had to go over evidence in FBI buildings with federal agents watching. Instead, he wants the evidence to be accessible through his office.

Johnson agreed in court to postpone his trial.