COLUMBIA, S.C. — The past few days have seen temperatures right around the 90° mark and lower thanks to extra cloud cover and daily showers and storms. This pattern is about to change as we enter the middle of the work week.

There is only about a 30% chance of an isolated storm on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, and that chance backs off to 0% for Thursday and Friday.

In response, temperatures are going to rise. The high on Wednesday is forecast at 94°, with a feels like value of 99°. Temperatures continue to rise Thursday with a forecast high of 95° and Friday with a forecast high of 97°.

WLTX

As temperatures rise, make sure to limit outdoor activities or plan any errands in the early or later parts of the day when temperatures are lower.

Looking long term, the Midlands may continue to see above average temperatures. The Climate Prediction Center puts South Carolina in a 40-50% range of seeing above average temperatures for August 11th through August 15th.

WLTX

Average for this time of year is 92°, so temperatures may continue topping off in the low to mid-90s for the next few weeks.