CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Sister Ursuline Hilinski received a very special gift for her 100th birthday on Thursday.

The Felician nun received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic hosted by Catholic Health.

“Oh, I looked forward to it,” said Sister Ursuline after getting her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. “I thought it was a good birthday present.”

When staff and the Felician sisters' leadership realized Sister Ursuline's second COVID-19 vaccine shot would fall on her special day, they knew they had to do something.

Because of the pandemic, plans for a birthday party with family and friends didn't happen. But, that didn't stop them from celebrating her 100th birthday in a unique way. Sister Ursuline was given a bouquet of flowers and a '100 and fabulous' sash, plus they enjoyed some cake and ice cream too.

Sister Ursuline got to have a virtual visit with her family during the celebration.

“Sister Ursuline is quite spunky and has maintained such a great attitude throughout the pandemic,” explained Beth Ann Hasley, administrator at the Blessed Mary Angela Convent.

“I prayed often for the health of our sisters and our families,” said Sister Ursuline. “It’s important to get the vaccine so we can all stay healthy.”