COLUMBIA, SC — Monday night the Benedict men's basketball team held a scrimmage and practice with Voorhees College. Unfortunately an altercation started between the teams and fans got involved.
According to Dennis Switzer, the Benedict Sports Information Director, the men's basketball team was involved in a preseason scrimmage with Voorhees and fight between the players happened and some students and fans came on to the court and got involved in the melee.
The result was a brawl where some chairs were thrown. Coaches were able to stop the fights after a few minutes.
Benedict released a statement shortly after the incident stating there will be an investigation in what happened.
Artis Maddox was introduced as head coach of the Benedict Tigers in late August. The Tigers are scheduled to face the College Of Charleston on Nov.1 for the season opening exhibition.