Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Monday night the Benedict men's basketball team held a scrimmage and practice with Voorhees College. Unfortunately an altercation started between the teams and fans got involved.

According to Dennis Switzer, the Benedict Sports Information Director, the men's basketball team was involved in a preseason scrimmage with Voorhees and fight between the players happened and some students and fans came on to the court and got involved in the melee.

The result was a brawl where some chairs were thrown. Coaches were able to stop the fights after a few minutes.

Benedict released a statement shortly after the incident stating there will be an investigation in what happened.

“The incident during the scrimmage tonight between Benedict College and Voorhees College does not represent the behavior nor the athletic conduct that we support at Benedict. To our guests, students, families and fans, we apologize that your experience tonight was not enjoyable. — BC Tigers Athletics (@benedict_tigers) October 23, 2018

Please know that an investigation is taking place now and we are committed to resolving this matter and resuming an enjoyable, family friendly basketball season. “

Benedict College Athletic Department — BC Tigers Athletics (@benedict_tigers) October 23, 2018

Artis Maddox was introduced as head coach of the Benedict Tigers in late August. The Tigers are scheduled to face the College Of Charleston on Nov.1 for the season opening exhibition.

