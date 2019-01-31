CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert put up fightin' words for many North Carolinians, including Governor Roy Cooper.

Colbert's brand of offbeat and irreverent humor took aim at North Carolina barbecue, a sacred cow (or pig), in a recent clip.

RELATED: NC BBQ Fans Clapback After Munchies' Brooklyn BBQ Tweet

Colbert made the jab during the segment 'Meanwhile,' when he touched on Casey Hathaway, the 3-year-old boy who was missing for several days last week in Craven County.

"In a tragic twist, he'll have to spend his life eating North Carolina barbecue," Colbert said on Tuesday night's show. "I welcome your vinegar-stained letters, you poor, flavor-deprived bastards."

On Twitter, Cooper fired back at Colbert, who grew up in South Carolina, where locals usually eat mustard-based barbecue.

"Vinegar and tomato have their place -- y'all have a mustard problem," tweeted Cooper, who gave a shout out to Skylight Inn in Ayden, a popular barbecue joint.

RELATED: You Can Take A Trip On A Real-Life BBQ Train In NC

Cooper is a Nashville, North Carolina native.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users