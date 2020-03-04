COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many South Carolinians, they are not familiar with filing for unemployment with the SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW).

However, as more people are furloughed or let go from positions during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are learning how to navigate through DEW's website.

There are step by step guides for filing an unemployment claim. They can be found here.

The first step is to create a user name and password. From there, you will be able to input your personal information, employment history and other documentation.

DEW explained that due to the influx of unemployment claims being filed, the national system known as ICON hub, which all states use to validate social security numbers on claims in real time, is being overwhelmed with validation requests.

DEW is required to validate social security numbers to avoid fraud and prevent identity theft. The Department of Labor is aware and is working to expand its database capacity.

They also suggest logging on during off hours, as the website can be slower during the day.