SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 9 rescued a child from inside a hot car in the parking lot of the north Spokane Home Depot.
Firefighters arrived at the store's parking lot after they got a call reporting a baby was left in a car around noon.
Firefighters had to break the window to get the child out. The child is expected to be fine.
