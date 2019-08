ESTACADA, Ore. — Firefighters earlier this week rescued a person who was stuck in a septic tank for multiple days in Estacada.

The person was working on the septic tank when they fell into it, according to Estacada Rural Fire District No. 69.

Firefighters responded to a confined space rescue call on Tuesday to help the person out. Estacada firefighters were assisted by Clackamas Fire.

The person was flown to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not released.

