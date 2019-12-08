School is just around the corner for students in the Midlands, but when is their first day of school?

News19 is on your side with the start dates for school districts in the Midlands.

Monday, August 19

Calhoun County

Clarendon County Districts 1, 2, and 3

Fairfield County

Kershaw County

Lee County

Lexington County Districts 2 and 3

Newberry County

Orangeburg County

Saluda County

Tuesday, August 20

Lexington County District 1

Lexington County District 4

Sumter County

Wednesday, August 21