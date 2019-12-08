School is just around the corner for students in the Midlands, but when is their first day of school?
News19 is on your side with the start dates for school districts in the Midlands.
Monday, August 19
- Calhoun County
- Clarendon County Districts 1, 2, and 3
- Fairfield County
- Kershaw County
- Lee County
- Lexington County Districts 2 and 3
- Newberry County
- Orangeburg County
- Saluda County
Tuesday, August 20
- Lexington County District 1
- Lexington County District 4
- Sumter County
Wednesday, August 21
- Lexington-Richland District 5
- Richland County Districts 1 and 2