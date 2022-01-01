Fireworks return to downtown Columbia

For the first time in two years, the city of Columbia was working New Year's Eve as an elaborate fireworks display helped to ring in 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In Columbia, the annual Famously Hot New Year's Celebration was canceled months ago, but Friday evening saw a familiar sight and sound above the State House as fireworks lit up the sky.

The city of Columbia decided that even without the FHNY celebration, the elaborate fireworks display should go on so for the first time in a couple of years, the Columbia skyline was lit up for the first few minutes of a new year.