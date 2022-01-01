Fireworks return to downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In Columbia, the annual Famously Hot New Year's Celebration was canceled months ago, but Friday evening saw a familiar sight and sound above the State House as fireworks lit up the sky.
The city of Columbia decided that even without the FHNY celebration, the elaborate fireworks display should go on so for the first time in a couple of years, the Columbia skyline was lit up for the first few minutes of a new year.
The fireworks display was not a part of an organized gathering and in fact, there were restricted areas of parking around the State House grounds and access to that area for pedestrians was limited due to safety concerns, although those who wanted to see the display first hand could do so from a distance.