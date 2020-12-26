Family of five found dead at Arkansas home on Christmas day

Deputies said five people are dead near, and they are investigating it as a homicide case.

Five females were found dead on Christmas evening after police were called to a house near Atkins.

According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 5:14 p.m. that there were "possible victims" at a house near the 5100 block of Pine Ridge Road.

Once on scene, deputies secured the scene for investigators.

Sergeant Rodney McNeese with the Pope County Sheriff's Office said that five people are dead. The Arkansas State Police is assisting the Pope County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

The family has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

Memorial funding for 5!, organized by Melissa Renee Brown On Christmas day, we recieved unimaginable news. 5 of our precious relatives were found deceased in their home. A grandmother, mother, and 3 children, all taken from us. At the moment there are no details to share. It's being investigated as a murder. We haven't made arrangements yet.

During an afternoon press conference with the sheriff's office, police revealed they do not have a suspect in custody nor a possible motive, but they do believe it to be an isolated incident within the family.