COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fire has left five people displaced in Columbia today.

'Heavy smoke and fire' was seen pouring out of a home on Sheridan Drive around 10 am this morning. Columbia fire officials say that only one person was inside at the time of the fire and they got out safely. Five people have been displaced.

The Richland County Fire Marshall's office is looking into what caused the fire. Early estimates suggest the house suffered at least $80,000 in damages.