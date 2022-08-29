Flight path shows plane giving middle finger to Washington state

The motives behind the pilot's actions are unknown at this time, but the stunt has been garnering a lot of attention on social media, most notably Reddit.

WASHINGTON — At the end of a seven-hour flight on Aug. 30, 2022, a pilot decided to get a little creative with their flight path.

On FlightAware, the pilot of a Piper Navajo aircraft is shown to flip the bird to Washington state through their flight path. The flight took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m. at Bellingham International Airport.

The motives behind the pilot's actions are unknown at this time, but the stunt has been garnering a lot of attention on social media, most notably Reddit.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.