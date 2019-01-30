PHOENIX — It's a final "yabba dabba doo!" to Arizona as Bedrock City near Valle, Arizona is going extinct after nearly 50 years.

The famed roadside attraction, about 25 miles south of the Grand Canyon on State Route 64, was a true blast from a prehistoric past.

The theme park dates back to the 1970s and went up for sale in 2015.

The colorful Stone Age buildings and giant characters made generations of Arizona families feel like they were a part of the popular 1960s animated series "The Flintstones."

According to KJZZ in Phoenix, the property's new owner is set to take over the land on Friday and a new attraction is being planned for the area.