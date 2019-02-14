ORANGEBURG, S.C. — "It’s the single busiest day of our entire year" says Daryl Cate, President and owner of the Garden Gate florist shop in Orangeburg.

For the past 22 years, it has been Cate's goal to make not just flower arrangements but memories for his customers on this special holiday. "Today is all about love and happiness and bringing joy and putting a smile on somebody’s face" says Cate's.

But Cate says a couple of days ago he ran into an obstacle that could’ve made this joyous occasion take a turn for the worse. "We were all coming into work and we noticed that overnight someone shot out the windows of our main delivery van." Cate goes on to say, "Naturally it’s a blow and shock but also you’re wondering and how am I going to make deliveries with a van with blown out windows?"

But he and his team didn’t skip a beat because he says after years in the business he knows today is more than just about flowers.

Cate says, "Just like life, there’s going to be a lot of obstacles and tragedies and trials and tribulations that we have to go through. But we can either let it get us down or we can keep focus and stay upbeat and positive and say you know what, these flowers are still going to get delivered no matter how we have to deliver them because the end product is about making people happy and seeing all the smiles on people’s faces."

The van's windows have been repaired.