OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Four people from Massachusetts were killed when their minivan was rear-ended by a pickup truck last month near Walt Disney World. Troopers say the person responsible is getting a ticket for careless driving.

CBS affiliate WKMG says Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo, 26, was ticketed last week. He was recently taken into custody by federal law enforcement officers, who jailed him on a visa violation.

Florida Highway Patrol concluded its investigation on Monday.

"Under Florida law, the strongest charge that could be made against him is a ticket issued for careless driving," FHP wrote in a statement obtained by CBS Boston.

Troopers say he was driving a 2016 Ram 3500 on Feb. 18 when he didn't slow down and crashed into the 2020 Toyota Sienna on the southbound side of State Road 429.

The crash killed four members of the same family. They were 5-year-old Scarlett Smith, her 11-year-old brother Jaxon, their mom Julie Smith, 41, and grandmother Josephine Fay, 76.

Four people in the minivan survived. CBS Boston says they were Josephine’s husband Bill, Julie’s husband Shane and their daughters: Shalie and Skylar.

