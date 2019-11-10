PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — First responders in Florida took a moment of silence for a veteran at a deadly accident Thursday.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers said U.S. Air Force Veteran Charles Chapman, 76, was killed in a crash on US 41 in Charlotte County.
Troopers said Chapman’s car was hit by a man on a motorcycle and flipped.
Chapman was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
