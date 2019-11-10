PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — First responders in Florida took a moment of silence for a veteran at a deadly accident Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said U.S. Air Force Veteran Charles Chapman, 76, was killed in a crash on US 41 in Charlotte County.

Troopers said Chapman’s car was hit by a man on a motorcycle and flipped.

Chapman was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

RELATED: Community gathers to pay final respects to 3 veterans said to have no family

RELATED: Public invited to funeral of U.S. Army veteran with no living relatives in Jacksonville

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter