A Florida man remained in jail Tuesday on $250,000 bond after Highland County (Fla.) sheriff's deputies say he castrated a man. Deputies went to the home after a 911 hang up call, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page. Gary Van Ryswyk, 74, greeted the responding deputies at the door. He told them he just performed a castration on a man, the Facebook post states.

Deputies entered the home and found a man on a bed with a towel on his groin bleeding heavily. There was also a pink container nearby that contained, "two body parts," the post states. Officers said the room was set up like a surgical center with medical equipment and painkillers. There was also a camera set up to record the procedure, the Facebook post states.

Van Ryswyk told deputies he met the victim on a website for people who have a castration fetish. He also said it wasn't his first time performing the procedure. Not only did he remove his own testicle, Van Ryswyk told deputies he castrated a man the previous week at a local hotel. He also got plenty of practice on animals, the Facebook post states.

Police said Van Ryswyk's victim is hospitalized in stable condition. Van Ryswyk is charged with practicing medicine without a licenses, a second degree felony.