Former Columbus police officer Adam Coy indicted on additional charge in shooting death of Andre' Hill

Coy was indicted on a charge of reckless homicide on Friday. He pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty in February.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An indictment on a charge of reckless homicide was filed Friday against former Columbus police officer Adam Coy in the shooting death of Andre' Hill, according to court records.

On Dec. 22, Adam Coy and another officer were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Oberlin Drive.

Though neither officer turned on their body-worn cameras, a 60-second rollback with no audio was captured Coy approaching an open garage with Hill inside. Authorities later said Hill was at the home visiting a friend.

Hill emerged from around a vehicle with a cell phone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible. Seconds later, Coy removed his gun and fired it at Hill.

Hill was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

In February, Coy was indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty. One of the latter charges stems from his failure to initially activate his body camera. He pleaded not guilty and is out on bond.

"This is an additional charge based on our ongoing investigation, not a superseding charge. The two indictments will be merged. Our case is strong and we look forward to trying it in court," said Anthony Pierson, Senior Assistant Attorney General, who is the special prosecutor in the case.

Mark Collins, Coy's defense attorney, said this new indictment tells him that the prosecutors don't have faith in the murder charge that was originally returned.

“Our client took an action based on a perceived threat and did it in response to believing his own life is in jeopardy or imminent physical harm or death and so he acted accordingly and justified," he said.