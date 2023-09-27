Former U.S. Representatives host public town hall discussion in Orangeburg about civic initiatives

Republican, Mimi Walters and Democrat, Val Demings hosted public town hall to discuss civic initiatives.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University hosted two former United States representatives Val Demings and Marian “Mimi” Walters for a public town hall discussion about civic initiatives.

The former members of Congress's "Congress to Campus" makes a stop at Claflin University with Mimi Walters, a Republican and Demings, a Democrat. Both shared with students at Claflin University and members of the Orangeburg County community the importance of understanding the system and pursuing careers in public service.

Khari Graham is a senior at Claflin University and says he hopes that more opportunities will be made for students wanting to pursue a career in public service.

“I know Miss Walters said that when she was at UCLA they had internships on the Hill,” said Graham. “I would love to see that for Claflin students. I think a lot of times the PWI (predominately white institution) students get a lot more opportunities than we do but if we want to be in those same spaces, we should be able to walk those same paths as them.”

Former Representative Val Demings says that students should attend public meetings to learn more about what is happening in their communities.

“I know that you are all busy as college students, there’s a lot going on,” said Demings. “But when you can, attend public meetings so you can see your government at work and that’s a real big motivator to get involved.”