FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Fort Bragg wants to help a Veteran celebrate his 100th birthday this week.

A Facebook post from the military base honors Edward Stover, a World War II veteran, and asks people to send him a birthday card.

"Lets help wish a WWII Veteran, Edward Stever a Happy Birthday. Mr. Stever volunteers at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum. He's turning 100 years old on March 22 and we want to make his birthday special!"

You can send Ed a card at:

Ed Stever

c/o ASOM 100 Bragg Blvd.

Fayetteville, NC 28301

