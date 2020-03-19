COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson is adding extra security measures at all gate posts.

According to an email, "Beginning Mar. 19, Department of the Army Security Guards will conduct a general health and welfare assessment of all personnel entering Fort Jackson at each gate. This will include a temperature check and additional questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms. These additional measures comply with local law enforcement and HIPAA laws."

A few more precautions were included,Gate 5 at Semmes and Leesburg Road will be closed until further notice to provide adequate manning for the additional protective measure at the other gates.

Gate 1 at Jackson Boulevard, Gate 2 at Forest Drive and Gate 4 at Boyden Arbor road will remain open within the normal hours.

After Mar. 18, 2020, Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS) card

holders who are in the following categories will retain access to Fort

Jackson:

- approved contractors

- care givers

- government housing residents

- Department of Defense family

- dependent agents caring for family

- mission support personnel



Access for all other categories of DBIDS card holders will be suspended

starting Mar. 19, 2020. Retirees, family members and those with other

government ID cards will not be impacted.

There are currently zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Fort Jackson.